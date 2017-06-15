National Politics

No more Tennessee bills pending on Haslam's desk

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Close the book on this year's legislative session in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Haslam has no more bills or resolutions awaiting his consideration.

The Republican governor signed all the 524 measures sent his way this session, declining all calls for vetoing bills like a new law requiring the use of the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law that gay rights groups have contended is a sneaky way to deny same-sex couples the legal rights and protections granted to a "husband," a "wife," a "father" or "mother."

Others had unsuccessfully lobbied Haslam to veto a bill that allows people with handgun carry permits to be armed on all local government properties unless city and counties use metal detectors, hire security guards and check people's bags.

Comments

