National Politics

June 16, 2017 6:19 PM

Texas officer's excessive-force ruling appeal hearing ends

The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas

Testimony has ended in the appeal of a white Texas police officer suspended for using excessive force against a black mother and her daughters in a video-recorded arrest.

The Fort Worth Civil Service Commission concluded Friday its four-day hearing of Officer William Martin's appeal of his 10-day suspension.

Jacqueline Craig called police Dec. 21 to report that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering in his yard. In the video, Martin and Craig exchange heated words and Martin wrestles Craig and a daughter to the ground. He presses a stun gun into Craig's back before pointing it at her daughter and appears to kick her into his patrol car.

After up to four weeks of exchanging written briefs, a decision will then come within 30 days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos