Off-duty police officer killed when minivan, pickup collide

An off-duty police officer has been killed in a highway crash that left his wife and three children injured.
Vineland police say 33-year-old Charlie Amadei was a passenger in a minivan that was eastbound on Route 322 in Woolwich Township when the vehicle and a pickup truck collided shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
Amadei's wife and their three children — ages 14, 2, and 1 — were all treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The pickup truck driver was not injured.
Authorities say Amadei was a Vineland resident who served a special officer with the city's police force. But it wasn't clear Saturday how long he had served with the department.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Comments