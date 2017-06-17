New state park coming to Nevada after land transfer

FILE - In this April 17, 2015, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval sits in his office at the Capitol in Carson City. A vast area of land along the Walker River that for 152 years has been privately owned is expected to soon be transferred to the state to become Nevada's newest state park. The property has been in private hands since before Nevada became a state, but state officials earlier this week notified Sandoval and the Board of Examiners that lawmakers will soon be asked to approve a conveyance agreement to accept the land. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo