Lawsuit: County didn't follow promotion rules for veterans

A deputy contending the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office violated an Oregon law mandating that veterans be given preference when applying for a promotion in a civil service position has filed a lawsuit seeking $500,000.
The Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2sKFTMT) that Ronnie Dozier filed the lawsuit Monday.
The lawsuit says that Dozier in March 2015 applied for an open patrol lieutenant position but wasn't invited to participate in the promotion process.
The lawsuit says the same thing occurred in March 2016.
The lawsuit also contends that former Capt. Scott Beard ordered a lieutenant not to allow Dozier to participate in the 2015 process because of the captain's dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Navy.
Beard is also named in the lawsuit. He was sentenced to five years in prison last fall for stealing more than $200,000 from the county and using the funds to buy gifts for an ex-colleague.
