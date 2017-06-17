National Politics

June 17, 2017 8:14 PM

Girl hurt when she collides with Atlantic City mayor's car

The Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Police say a 7-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when she ran into the street and collided with a car being driven by Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian.

Police say Guardian was driving his city-issued vehicle when the child ran out into the street and struck his rear passenger door. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was taken to a local hospital. Guardian wasn't hurt.

Police say Guardian was not issued a motor vehicle summons because the accident was unavoidable.

Guardian, a Republican, is seeking reelection in November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video