University of Iowa plans to close club

An Iowa university plans to close a club that has for decades hosted meetings, wedding receptions and other celebrations to make way for future redevelopments of the area.
The Iowa City Press-Citizen (http://icp-c.com/2saqAf5 ) reported that members of the University Club received letters from the University of Iowa administration notifying them that the club will come to an end September 2018.
The letter said the club will continue to honor memberships and provide programs, special dinners, holiday functions and private restaurant service until next year's closing.
Members had received letters three months prior warning of possible changes to the club, which is located in University Heights.
University Heights City Council member Mike Haverkamp said it will be sad to see the space go, but the university now has the opportunity to enhance the western portion of the campus which can also benefit the community.
University officials are studying potential uses of the site and will present more information at the regent's board meeting in August, said Rod Lehnertz, the university's senior vice president for finance and operations.
The university's facilities corporation purchased the club for just over $6.5 million in 2008. The university signed a long-term lease with the facilities corporation to use the property.
The property had more than 17,000 square feet on the main floor and more than 16,000 square feet of a walk-out space in the rear at the time of the purchase, according to regent documents. It also had dining and event facilities, a recreational swimming pool, three tennis courts, and a basketball court.
