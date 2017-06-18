National Politics

June 18, 2017 9:55 AM

New law raises interest in incorporating San Tan Valley

The Associated Press
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz.

A new law passed by the Arizona Legislature paves the way for San Tan Valley to form a city government — an effort that will have to go before voters at an upcoming election.

The San Tan Valley Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2rF2oTD ) incorporation proponents will wait until the new law takes effect Aug. 9 to start a campaign. If there is enough support, proponents say the question could be on the ballot as early as next November.

Local businesswoman Tisha Castillo says a committee will be hosting town halls for voters, and also have a website, social media and fliers available with information.

Previous efforts to incorporate San Tan Valley have been unsuccessful. Opponents have said a creating a new city would bring tax burdens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video