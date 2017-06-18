New law raises interest in incorporating San Tan Valley

A new law passed by the Arizona Legislature paves the way for San Tan Valley to form a city government — an effort that will have to go before voters at an upcoming election.
The San Tan Valley Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2rF2oTD ) incorporation proponents will wait until the new law takes effect Aug. 9 to start a campaign. If there is enough support, proponents say the question could be on the ballot as early as next November.
Local businesswoman Tisha Castillo says a committee will be hosting town halls for voters, and also have a website, social media and fliers available with information.
Previous efforts to incorporate San Tan Valley have been unsuccessful. Opponents have said a creating a new city would bring tax burdens.
