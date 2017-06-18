National Politics

June 18, 2017 10:01 AM

Baltimore mayor heading to conference in Florida

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is planning a trip to a mayors meeting in Florida.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2sEp4Tm ) that Pugh will attend the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors next weekend.

The conference is a chance for mayors to discuss common issues, like immigration, policing and health care.

There are more than 250 mayors from around the country who are expected to attend.

This will be Pugh's first trip to the meeting since she was elected last year. The city has approved $5,600 for Pugh and an aide to spend four nights in Miami for the event.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video