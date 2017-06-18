National Politics

June 18, 2017 10:01 AM

Plan to privatize Oklahoma Medicaid program is stalled

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

A plan to privatize Oklahoma's Medicaid program has stalled because of a lack of funds.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has canceled bids from companies seeking to manage services for the elderly, blind and disabled.

OHCA CEO Becky Pasternik-Ikard told The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2rtwKnT ) that the agency asked for about $52 million to pay for the model program and the request was not funded.

Under the proposed program, for-profit companies pay medical and related costs while receiving payments from the state.

Delaying the program drew support from many lawmakers and Gov. Mary Fallin, but Republican state Sen. Kim David disagreed. David says the proposed program would save money and that other states moved to this type of system without needing additional funding.

