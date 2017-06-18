National Politics

June 18, 2017 3:00 PM

Seattle police: Officers shoot, kill knife-wielding woman

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Seattle police say officers responding to a burglary call at an apartment shot and killed a 30-year-old woman who was armed with a knife.

Police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson says the woman had called police to report the burglary Sunday morning.

As two officers responded to the woman's fourth-floor apartment near Magnuson Park in northeast Seattle, police say she came at the officers with a knife.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sNk2nM ) that both officers fired their weapons. The woman was hit multiple times and died just inside the apartment.

No officers were injured.

Three children who were inside the apartment at the time. They have been taken into protective custody.

Jamieson says detectives are investigating. He says the woman was known to officers.

