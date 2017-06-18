National Politics

June 18, 2017 1:06 PM

Scammer claims to be North Dakota sheriff, asks for money

The Associated Press
FARGO, N.D.

Authorities are warning about a scam involving an impostor claiming to be a North Dakota sheriff.

Someone claiming to be Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney is calling people in the Fargo area, telling them their outstanding warrants will be dismissed if they send money.

KFGO-AM (http://bit.ly/2spKd1a ) reports when people call the number back, the voicemail claims to be Laney, but the sheriff's office says it's not.

Anyone receiving the calls is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center.

