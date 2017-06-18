Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot.
June 18, 2017 9:22 PM

Closing arguments in ex-police officer's murder retrial

CINCINNATI

Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday. The jury likely will get the case later in the day.

Ray Tensing's first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to "stop the threat" when he shot Sam DuBose. Prosecutors say evidence including Tensing's body camera footage showed no reason to use deadly force.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) last week rejected prosecutors' request to add a lesser charge of reckless homicide. They could ask again Monday.

