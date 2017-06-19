National Politics

June 19, 2017 5:40 AM

Brad Ashford wants to return to Congress, so he joins race

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Brad Ashford wants to return to Congress and represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.

He's announced he'll seek the Democratic nomination next year, hoping for a rematch with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican who beat him last November. Ashford served just one two-year term, having beaten eight-term Republican Rep. Lee Terry in 2014. Ashford had served in the officially nonpartisan Legislature for 16 years.

Ashford's wife, Ann, had said she was considering a run but would step aside if her husband were to opt in.

Already in the Democratic primary race is Kara (KAHR'-uh) Eastman, a social worker and president and CEO of Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance.

