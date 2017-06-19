National Politics

June 19, 2017 10:12 AM

Voting official: Florida elections secure, despite US hacks

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
DAVENPORT, Fla.

A Florida elections official says the state's voters should have full confidence in the security and accuracy of their ballot systems, despite recent hacking attempts nationwide.

The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections began a weeklong conference outside Orlando on Monday. Association President and Clay County Elections Supervisor Chris Chambless opened the conference Monday by urging confidence in Florida's voting protocols.

The association's meeting follows a report suggesting that hackers stole information from a Florida-based company that provides voter-registration software. The report said the information was used to send phishing emails to election officials nationwide.

There has been no indication that voting or ballot counting in any state was harmed.

The company, VR Systems, was scheduled to make a presentation later Monday before the elections supervisors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video