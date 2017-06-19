Utah Democrats elect new state chairwoman to lead party

Utah Democrats have elected a Cottonwood Heights resident as the new state chairwoman to lead the party.
Daisy Thomas stood out among the other nine candidates including former party chairman and treasurer Rob Miller. Reports say that Miller withdrew from the race amid sexual harassment allegations which he has denied.
Chairman Peter Corroon decided not to run for re-election after serving in the position for three years.
Her campaign website says the 37-year-old has been involved in Asian-American civic engagement initiatives and Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign in 2016 and has served in multiple roles within the party. The mother of three lives in Cottonwood Heights with her family.
Reports say Thomas showed support for protesters at Saturday's convention asking that the Democratic Party release the results of the Miller investigation.
Comments