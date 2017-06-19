National Politics

June 19, 2017 11:30 PM

Brother of Kalief Browder to run for Mayor of New York City

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The brother of Kalief Browder, who was jailed in Rikers Island for years and later killed himself after being released, is running for Mayor of New York.

Akeem Browder is running as a candidate for the Green Party, saying he believes incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn't want to shut down the Rikers Island facility. Browder tells the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2sQfFbC ) that the Democratic mayor's pledge to shut down the facility in ten years is "election-year pandering."

Twenty-two-year-old Kalief Browder died by suicide in 2015 after being released from Rikers Island, where he was jailed for three years. He was charged with suspicion of stealing a backpack, but was never tried and charges were later dropped.

The 34-year-old Akeem Browder says his platform would also address homelessness and spending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video