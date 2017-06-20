National Politics

June 20, 2017 3:27 AM

Trump's Iowa visit to include stop at college, officials say

The Associated Press
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa

Officials say President Donald Trump also will visit Kirkwood Community College during his visit to Cedar Rapids Wednesday.

Trump already had been scheduled to address a 7 p.m. rally at the U.S. Cellular Center. White House officials have confirmed that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will join Trump on a tour of the college's agriculture program earlier in the day.

The president originally was slated to be in Iowa June 1, but that trip was postponed because of a change in his schedule. Wednesday's visit is his first to the state since he took office.

