The Latest: Officer in shooting: 'I don't have a taser'

A neighbor girl walks past a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed a day earlier at her apartment by police Monday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle. A cousin of a mother who was shot and killed by Seattle police has questioned why officers didn't use a Taser or other non-lethal options during the encounter.
Qrenesia McClendon, left, and Kissehanet Tesfa make signs at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier by police, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle. Family members of Charleena Lyles questioned Monday why police didn't use a Taser or other non-lethal options when they encountered the woman, who the officers knew had been struggling with mental health issues.
A child steps over burned-out candles at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier by police, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle. Family members of Charleena Lyles questioned Monday why police didn't use a Taser or other non-lethal options when they encountered the woman, who the officers knew had been struggling with mental health issues.
Neighbor Cha Velasquez looks on at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier by police Monday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle. Family members of Charleena Lyles questioned Monday why police didn't use a Taser or other non-lethal options when they encountered the woman, who the officers knew had been struggling with mental health issues.
A teenager holds a candle against a breeze at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier by police Monday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle.
A girl plays outside of the building where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier by police, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Seattle.
Charleena Lyles's aunt Laurie Davis and oldest sister Monika Williams hold each other as several dozen people attend a vigil outside the apartment building where Charleena Lyles lived, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of the woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.
Monika Williams, front, a relative of the victim, is comforted at the scene a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment. Children were home at the time and were physically unharmed.
Several dozen people attend a vigil outside the apartment building of Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old woman who was shot by police after she called them to respond to an attempted burglary, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Lyles has a history of mental illness and police say she brandished a knife during the incident.
Local high school teacher and activist Jesse Hagopian speaks as several dozen people attend a vigil outside the apartment building of Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old woman who was shot by police after she called them to respond to an attempted burglary, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Lyles has a history of mental illness and police say she brandished a knife during the incident.
Laurie Davis, an aunt of Charleena Lyles, cries and hugs another family member as several dozen people attend a vigil outside the apartment building where Charleena lived, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of a woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.
Connor Lee holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign as several dozen people attend a vigil outside the apartment building of Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old woman who was shot by police after she called them to respond to an attempted burglary, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Lyles has a history of mental illness and police say she brandished a knife during the incident.
Florida Carroll, a relative of the victim, cries into her phone at the scene of a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment. Children were home at the time and were physically unharmed.
A Seattle Police officer cradles a child, with two more in the car, at the scene where police shot and killed a 30-year-old woman at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment. Children were home at the time and were physically unharmed.
