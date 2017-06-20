Former Mississippi mayor acquitted of charges in retrial

Former Southaven, Miss. Mayor Greg Davis, left, and his attorney Steve Farese, leave the Lafayette County Courthouse after Davis was found not guilty of embezzlement and fraud charges in his retrial in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. A jury found Davis guilty of embezzlement and fraud in 2014, but the Mississippi Court of Appeals last July said the trial should have been moved from DeSoto County because of intense publicity The Oxford Eagle via AP Bruce Newman