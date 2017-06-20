Debate heats up over teaching climate change in US schools

In this Aug. 26, 2015 photo, Jim Reding explains the history of the Land Lab classroom at Granville Intermediate School in Granville, Ohio. Reding, a high school science teacher said climate change is an issue that will affect his students’ lives and he wants them to think critically and have civil, reasoned conversations about it. Most climate scientists say manmade emissions drive global warming, but there’s no such consensus among American educators over how climate change should be taught. The Advocate via AP Sara C. Tobias