Man accused of civil fraud makes plea deal in criminal case

An Iowa medical equipment business owner has made a plea deal in a criminal case that grew out of a civil investigation into Medicare fraud.
Federal prosecutors say 64-year-old James O'Connor, of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to making and using false documents. His sentencing hasn't been scheduled.
O'Connor acknowledged in the plea agreement that he'd supplied a false document to officials investigating a whistleblower's allegation that O'Connor Medical Supply in Clive had provided less expensive equipment to a customer than O'Connor's Medicare and Medicaid billing said.
Prosecutors also say O'Connor has agreed to pay nearly $899,000 to settle the civil claims and pay more than $51,000 to the whistleblower's law firm, as allowed under federal law.
