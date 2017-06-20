National Politics

June 20, 2017 7:00 PM

Agreement reached on education savings proposal

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders have announced an agreement on an education savings proposal.

The Republican governor and Democratic Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson issued a statement Tuesday night saying the proposal is "an important step to make Vermont more affordable."

If passed by the full Legislature, they say it will help the state "achieve significant savings in the education fund and lower property tax rates."

Scott and legislative leaders are scheduled to outline the full proposal at a news conference on Wednesday. They say they're confident it will have cross-party support.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video