National Politics

June 20, 2017 9:44 PM

House to debate revamp of recreational pot law

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The Massachusetts House is set to debate proposed changes to the voter-approved law that legalized recreational use of marijuana by adults.

The bill up for consideration Wednesday would not revise any of the current rules around how much marijuana individuals can legally possess or how many plants they're allowed to grow inside their homes.

But the proposal does call for steeper taxes on recreational marijuana purchases when pot shops begin opening next year. The tax would be 28 percent, compared to 12 percent in the law approved by voters.

The House bill also would make changes in the way recreational marijuana is regulated and give local officials more power to keep marijuana stores from opening in their communities.

Most legalization advocates support more modest revisions proposed in a Senate bill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video