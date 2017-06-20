National Politics

June 20, 2017 11:21 PM

Navy: USS Ford will officially join the fleet next month

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

The nation's newest aircraft carrier will officially join the fleet next month.

Navy officials said Tuesday in a statement that the USS Gerald R. Ford will be commissioned on July 22. The ceremony will take place at Naval Station Norfolk.

The ship is named after the country's 38th President, who served in the Navy during World War II.

The Ford is the first of the Navy's new Ford class of aircraft carrier. The vessel can carry more planes and operate with several hundred fewer sailors. It will also increase flying missions by a third.

The ship is being commissioned after more than a year of delays, cost overruns and glitches that drew criticism from President Donald Trump. The ship will go through workups at sea before becoming operational in 2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video