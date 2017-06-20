National Politics

June 20, 2017 11:23 PM

Katz wants more freedom for dogs in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md.

A Montgomery County councilman named Katz wants more freedom for dogs.

A new measure sponsored by Councilman Sidney Katz would loosen dog-leashing rules in dog parks. It would allow dogs to be off-leash in dog parks that are established by municipalities in the county.

Dogs can now be off-leash in county dog parks overseen by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. But that doesn't go for dog parks that are established by municipalities within the county.

A public hearing on the bills is scheduled for July 11.

The bill doesn't impact county laws that require dogs to be on leashes in public areas.

