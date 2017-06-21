Zinke: Canyons of the Ancients not 'currently' under review

Colorado's Canyons of the Ancients is not currently under review by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2rRk7Hn ) Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said Tuesday during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing the national monument is not on the list.
Canyons of the Ancients' protected status as a national monument was put in question early last month as part of a broader federal review.
The site was originally on a list of 27 national monuments that are under review by the Interior Department as part of an executive order from President Donald Trump.
There has been speculation about Canyons of the Ancients since it showed up on the list. The Interior Department did not elaborate on Zinke's comments.
