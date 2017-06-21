No charges against 3 officers in fatal Indiana shooting

A prosecutor says three officers involved in a shooting that killed a man in northern Indiana won't face charges.
The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2sQGIDe ) Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced an update Wednesday on the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Michael Alcaraz of Bristol.
State police say Alcaraz attempted multiple carjackings April 5 before leading officers on a chase that ended in a bar's parking lot, where he brandished a shotgun and was shot by a Goshen officer. Authorities say Alcaraz fired multiple gunshots at police.
Police say a 68-year-old man sitting in a van was shot in the shoulder by one officer and was hospitalized. The newspaper says the officer mistakenly thought he was Alcaraz, but Becker says the officer was protecting the public. No officers were injured.
