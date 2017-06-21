Eased ballot access for independents, third parties advances

A longstanding effort to reduce the signatures needed for independent or third-party candidates to get on North Carolina ballots has gotten some traction at the General Assembly this year.
The House elections committee voted Wednesday for the Senate ballot access measure. It would also lower the threshold for a leading candidate in a multi-candidate primary race to avoid a runoff from receiving more than 40 percent of the vote to more than 30 percent.
Third parties must collect signatures from registered voters equal to 2 percent of the votes cast in the last governor's election to get candidates on the ballot. That's 95,000 signatures now. The bill would lower the number to 10,000. Signatures needed for unaffiliated candidates also would fall.
The bill next heads to the House floor.
