National Politics

June 21, 2017 7:16 PM

Nassau legislator accused of assaulting girlfriend

The Associated Press
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y.

Authorities say a Nassau County legislator has been arrested on charges of assaulting his girlfriend after he became enraged when he couldn't find his stash of marijuana.

Carrie Solages, of Valley Stream, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges. He was released without bail.

The former Bronx prosecutor has served in the legislature for six years. He declined to comment as he left court.

Solages' attorney told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2sX3Q3r) the charges are "mere allegations" and said his client had no intention of resigning his seat.

Court documents say police were called to his home early Wednesday after Solages grabbed his girlfriend's arm and neck and pushed her against a wall. The girlfriend said Solages accused her of hiding his marijuana.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video