Nassau legislator accused of assaulting girlfriend

Authorities say a Nassau County legislator has been arrested on charges of assaulting his girlfriend after he became enraged when he couldn't find his stash of marijuana.
Carrie Solages, of Valley Stream, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges. He was released without bail.
The former Bronx prosecutor has served in the legislature for six years. He declined to comment as he left court.
Solages' attorney told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2sX3Q3r) the charges are "mere allegations" and said his client had no intention of resigning his seat.
Court documents say police were called to his home early Wednesday after Solages grabbed his girlfriend's arm and neck and pushed her against a wall. The girlfriend said Solages accused her of hiding his marijuana.
