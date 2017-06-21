National Politics

June 21, 2017 10:21 PM

West Virginia man faces prison for gun possession

The Associated Press
CLARKSBURG, W.Va.

A 32-year-old West Virginia man could face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal gun possession in federal court.

Authorities say Matthew E. Boone, of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to the single charge.

According to prosecutors, Boone was previously convicted of heroin distribution in federal court and five felonies in state court in Harrison County.

A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.

He admitted having a 9mm pistol in January 2017 in Harrison County.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated.

