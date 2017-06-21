National Politics

June 21, 2017 11:29 PM

Montanaro apologizes for tuition waiver, promises to repay

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A top aide to a Rhode Island lawmaker has apologized for accepting nearly $50,000 in free tuition, saying he will repay the money.

Former Democratic state Rep. Frank Montanaro, who now serves as an aide to state House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, benefited from free tuition from Rhode Island College while on leave.

In a statement, Montanaro says he consulted with a labor attorney who agreed he was eligible to receive the tuition waiver. However, Montanaro says "the public has determined the decision I made on behalf of my family as inappropriate."

The Democratic speaker says Montanaro did the right thing by paying the money back.

Tuition waivers have cost RIC, the Community College of Rhode Island and the University of Rhode Island $6.1 million this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video