Unarmed man shot by police officer sues for over $30 million

An unarmed man who was shot in the stomach outside a New Jersey police station is suing the city for over $30 million in damages.
The lawsuit says Paterson resident Larry Bouie was outside police headquarters in October 2016 when he was shot in the stomach by a police officer whose name has not been released. NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sTdaFg ) the names of the two female officers involved in the shooting have not been made public, despite protests from Black Lives Matter.
The lawsuit says the Paterson Police Department declined $10,000 in state funding to purchase body cameras because they couldn't store footage.
Paterson City attorney Domenick Stampone said he has received the lawsuit and it is under preliminary review.
Bouie's attorney, Kaitlin Nares, is asking for a jury trial.
