Legislature to vote on kindergarten funding

The New Hampshire Legislature is set to vote on providing partial funding for full-day kindergarten and using the keno lottery game to pay for it.
Nearly 75 percent of New Hampshire communities already offer full-day kindergarten, but the state only pays half the standard per-student amount for those pupils, or about $1,800.
A compromise approved by a committee of conference last week would provide an additional $1,100 per full-day kindergarten student and would legalize the online lottery game Keno to help pay for it. The plan also guarantees the funding even if Keno revenues aren't enough to cover the grants.
Democrats complained that the plan doesn't provide the full standard amount per pupil, but Republicans called it a solid first step.
The House and Senate are set to vote on the bill Thursday.
