June 22, 2017 8:46 AM

Arkansas closer to adopting voter ID law

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas legislators have approved rules necessary to implement a new voter-identification law that could go into effect as early as September.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2sunKSh ) reports that the state Board of Election Commissioners approved the rules Wednesday for a new law that says voters should show photo identification before casting ballots. Those without photo identification can sign a sworn statement saying they're registered voters in the state.

Once the emergency rules are approved by the governor's office, they'll be reviewed for approval by lawmakers before the September school elections. A permanent version of the rules requires public comment in addition to legislative review and approval.

The proposed law is similar to a voter identification law that was struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014.

