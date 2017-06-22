National Politics

June 22, 2017 8:50 AM

Boise Democrat considering running for governor's seat

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Boise businessman and school board member Anthony Joseph "A.J." Balukoff says he's considering once again running as a Democrat for governor in 2018.

Balukoff told The Associated Press Thursday that he's hoping to make a final decision this fall. Balukoff lost to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in 2014. It was the first time Balukoff had run for a statewide political office.

Balukoff is a trustee on the Boise School Board — the state's second-largest school district — as well as an accountant and businessman who co-owns Boise's Grove Hotel and the CenturyLink Arena.

So far, the only other Democrat filed to run for the governor's seat is a homeless Boise man. Meanwhile, three high-profile Republicans have filed as gubernatorial candidates, including U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

Ahlquist contributed to Balukoff's campaign in 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video