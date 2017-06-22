National Politics

June 22, 2017 11:51 AM

Prosecutor orders grand jury probe of fatal police shooting

The Associated Press
EASTON, Pa.

A Pennsylvania prosecutor is ordering a grand jury investigation into last month's fatal shooting by state police troopers.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said in Thursday's announcement that the death of 47-year-old Anthony Ardo needs to be investigated independently.

Morganelli has been sharply critical of state police for refusing to relinquish its investigation to his office.

A few days after the May 20 shooting, Morganelli authorized a detective to begin gathering evidence on the shooting.

State police were called the Lower Mount Bethel home for a man threatening suicide. Police say Ardo was trying to light the fuse of an explosive device around his neck that turned out to be a firework.

Troopers say Ardo ignored their commands and attempted to light the fuse near troopers. Troopers then shot him.

