Calls for Confederate marker to be removed from courthouse

SALISBURY, Md.

A petition is circulating to remove a marker commemorating a Confederate general from the lawn of a courthouse in Maryland.

James Yamakawa, co-founder of Showing Up For Racial Justice Delmarva, has started a petition on Change.org asking the county council to remove a marker honoring Gen. John Henry Winder from the historic Wicomico County Courthouse.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the courthouse is the site where slaves were kept before being auctioned and where Matthew Williams was lynched in 1931.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day signed the petition and says Winder has no connection to Salisbury. He says Winder is from Nanticoke, and his sign belongs there, if anywhere.

County Council President John Cannon says the placement of the marker might be a decision for the historical society.

