19-year-old woman found dead at Braintree hotel

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a hotel in Braintree.
The Norfolk district attorney's office says the Braintree Police Department received a call shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday from the Hyatt Place hotel to report the woman was dead.
Police have not yet released her name pending notification of her family, but say she was from Lawrence.
Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.
The hotel said in a statement it is cooperating with the investigation and is taking steps to ensure guests and hotel employees remain safe.
Comments