National Politics

June 22, 2017 5:48 PM

Police: Video shows no one left home hours before shooting

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Seattle police say surveillance video from the hallway outside Charleena Lyles' apartment shows that she never left her apartment and no one entered in the 24 hours before Sunday's shooting that left the pregnant mother dead.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/atTsw6 ) police released the surveillance video Thursday along with audio of Lyles' 911 call asking for an officer to respond to her apartment for a break-in.

The mother of four said in the 911 call that she had gone out and come home to find someone had broken in.

But Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said a review of surveillance video shows no one entered the apartment until Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson arrived.

Police say officers fatally shot Lyles after she confronted them with two knives.

Lyles' family attorney James Bible criticized the release of the video and questioned the department's motives.

