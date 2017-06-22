National Politics

June 22, 2017 8:35 PM

Man who killed exchange student appeals to US Supreme Court

The Associated Press
MISSOULA, Mont.

A Montana man convicted of fatally shooting a German exchange student who was trespassing in his garage is asking the United States Supreme Court to consider his case.

The Missoulian reports https://goo.gl/n7WDBD Markus Kaarma's attorneys are asking the high court to consider if their client's requests to have his trial moved because of intense media coverage should have been granted and whether certain jury instructions given at trial should have been allowed.

The Montana Supreme Court decided in February to uphold Kaarma's 70-year prison sentence.

Kaarma was convicted of shooting 17-year-old Diren Dede in Missoula in April 2014. The teen had apparently gone into Kaarma's garage to steal beer.

Even if the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take up his case, Kaarma could continue to challenge his conviction with a lawsuit.

