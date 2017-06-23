TSA finds handgun in Delaware state senator's carry-on bag

A Delaware state senator missed his flight after his 9mm handgun was found in his carry-on.
The News Journal reports that Sen. Brian Pettyjohn was temporarily detained after Transportation Security Administration workers at Salisbury Regional Airport found the gun as he was headed on Thursday to a conference in New Orleans.
TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says a loaded handgun was discovered when a carry-on bag went through a checkpoint X-ray machine.
Pettyjohn says in a rush to pack, he forgot to properly stow the weapon.
After the June 14 shooting of U.S. Congressional Republicans at a Virginia baseball field, Pettyjohn says protection is very important.
Pettyjohn wasn't charged, and was allowed to buy another flight ticket. He has a license to carry a concealed weapon in Delaware, but not Maryland.
