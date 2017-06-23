Maricopa grant going toward flood analysis, not food bank

The Maricopa City Council has decided to put a $265,000 grant toward a flood-plain analysis.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2sFZFXf ) councilmembers considered four options at their Tuesday meeting. The officials narrowed the choice down to two options and chose to put the grant toward the analysis rather than the Maricopa Food Bank.
The federally-funded Community Development Block Grant will be instilled throughout the course of two years. A requirement for the money is that it goes toward a project benefiting low- or middle-income residents.
The analysis will determine the level of flooding risk for each property in the Heritage District. It will then suggest strategies on how to move high-risk properties out of the flood zone.
Various residents and officials believe the money should have gone toward the food bank.
