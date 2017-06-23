North Carolina sheriff criticizes spending audit

A North Carolina sheriff is questioning an audit of overtime pay in his department.
Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin told The Fayetteville Observer the audit raising questions about $700,000 in overtime payments is "totally inaccurate."
But Peterkin says he's has the district attorney and the State Bureau of Investigation to review the overtime pay for nearly three dozen employees.
Twenty-nine jailers and five sheriff's deputies were singled out in an audit because they each had more than 400 hours of overtime in a given year between 2012 and 2016.
The auditors called the amount "highly irregular."
The sheriff said he's confident the payments were proper. But he says any officer who participated in fraudulent activity will be held accountable.
Hoke County officials disagree with the sheriff's characterization of the audit.
