National Politics

June 23, 2017 10:22 AM

Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges

The Associated Press
DALLAS

A former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was being held Friday at the Parker County jail, west of Fort Worth, on two counts of aggravated assault related to a traffic accident while he was off-duty.

Previously released information from Dallas police said Oliver drew his sidearm and pointed it at the ground after he was rear-ended in April.

The 37-year-old Oliver was fired in May and charged with murder after he shot into a moving car leaving a party, striking and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

A message left with Oliver's attorney was not immediately returned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'
Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos