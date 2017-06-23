National Politics

June 23, 2017

Alaska man sentenced for pointing shotgun at federal marshal

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A federal court judge has sentenced a 27-year-old Anchorage man to three and a half years in prison for pointing a sawed-off shotgun at a deputy U.S. marshal.

Leigaga Amituanai (lee-GAH-gah ahm-it-too-AHN-ee) pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Federal prosecutors say he was sentenced Thursday to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised release and 120 hours of community service.

The marshal in February 2016 was conducting surveillance from an unmarked car parked in a business lot. A stolen pickup, with Amituanai in the passenger seat, slowly approached.

When the truck crossed in front of the deputy, Amituanai lifted the shotgun and pointed it at the officer.

Amituanai and a second man were arrested later that day after a high-speed chase.

