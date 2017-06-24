254New Stuart police addition is German

With enormous paws and perky ears, Bak has no problem getting petted by strangers and mugging for the camera.
The 14-month-old pooch, a German shepherd born in Germany, began training about four weeks ago and is the latest Stuart police canine.
"We both kind of have the same type of personality," said Cpl. Nick Briglia, Bak's partner. "We're very kind of laid-back for the most part, unless something gets us going."
Briglia, a 13-year veteran, held Bak (pronounced "back") as media members snapped photos and video from a variety of angles in the Stuart Police Department.
"He lives at my house, he's got his own kennel and hangs out, eats pillows and is part of the family," said Briglia, who is married and has a 6-year-old daughter.
Bak will join Bady, a Malinois who has been with the department since 2015.
The agency's first canine was Zeke, who joined the agency in 1998.
Bak's purchase came after a $12,000 donation through Lisa Crovato, 43, of Port St. Lucie, whose sister, Nikki Crovato, joined the police department in December. Nikki Crovato, 42, is a police dispatcher.
Lisa Crovato said her fiancé, Rick Cooper, 45, died in April of cancer. She said he was one of the area's largest firearms dealers, owning stores in St. Lucie West and Stuart.
"He has a great appreciation for law enforcement and military, and we're also very passionate about rescuing dogs," Lisa Crovato said.
She said before Cooper was diagnosed with cancer, they discussed how to give back to the community.
"One way to do both into one was possibly donate a dog to a law enforcement facility or a veteran that needed a dog for assistance for PTSD," Lisa Crovato said.
Lisa Crovato said after her sister joined the Police Department, they had the opportunity to donate.
"We are very excited, both Nikki and I, because she helped both financially and logistically put this together," Lisa Crovato said.
Briglia said this is his first experience being a canine handler.
The training includes 480 hours for patrol work, tracking, apprehension and other functions. It is being conducted in Palm Beach County, and includes an additional 220 hours related to narcotics.
"It's definitely a good thing," Briglia said. "He's going to protect a lot of officers and protect a lot of people."
Briglia said Bak is relaxed even at home.
"Certain stuff does get him riled up; you bring out a certain toy or a tug or something like that or a collar, he gets riled up and he's ready to go," Briglia said.
Comments