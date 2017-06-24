National Politics

June 24, 2017 5:28 AM

Group becomes citizens as group protests immigrant arrests

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

More than a dozen people from 13 countries have become citizens at a ceremony in Burlington, Vermont, while dozens at the capital protested the arrest of two Vermont dairy workers.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford assured the new citizens at a naturalization ceremony Friday that their constitutional rights to live and worship freely are "not empty promises."

The ceremony was held at the historic Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.

In Montpelier, meanwhile, a demonstration was held to show support for two dairy farm workers who are the latest to be detained in an immigration crackdown. The group called for immigration reform and support for the state's immigrant community.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'
Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos