June 24, 2017 7:04 AM

Louisiana governor signs bill requiring speed camera signs

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will soon have to post signs notifying drivers about the monitoring.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill requiring the signs to be posted between 250 feet and 500 feet of the location of a speed camera. If the sign isn't posted, the local governing authority won't be able to use the images to ticket motorists.

The new law — sponsored by Sen. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat — will take effect Aug. 1.

Carter sponsored a similar bill last year that passed, requiring municipalities to post clear signs that indicate an intersection red light camera within 500 feet of each camera.

