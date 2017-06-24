National Politics

June 24, 2017 11:32 AM

Sheriff drops mayor bid in Tennessee's 3rd-largest county

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones is dropping his bid for Knox County mayor, citing an unspecified health issue in his family.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Jones made the announcement Friday on the Knox County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. A spokeswoman said the term-limited sheriff would not be doing any interviews about the decision.

Former state Sen. Tim Burchett has served as mayor of Tennessee's third-most populous county since 2010. He can't run again because of term limits.

Remaining Republicans seeking the nomination for county mayor include County Commissioner Bob Thomas and Glenn Jacobs, a professional wrestler known as Kane.

Next year's primary is on May 1. The general election follows on Aug. 2, 2018.

